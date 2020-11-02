Trump Supporters Line Up 14 Hours Ahead of Final Campaign Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Penny Starr

Supporters of President Donald Trump lined up early Monday morning for his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan — 14 hours ahead of the president’s appearance.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence closed out the 2016 campaign in Grand Rapids, speaking to tens of thousands after midnight into the early hours of Election Day.

That rally, at least, was indoors.

By the time President Donald Trump takes the stage, the temperature will hover around 40 degrees with brisk winds, making it feel much colder.

But the cold outdoor weather has not deterred Trump’s supporters, who lined up knowing they would spend all days in frigid conditions.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at Gerald R. Ford International airport at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, but with four other rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and another in Traverse City, Michigan, it could be a repeat of the rally on Sunday in Miami, Florida, which ended well after midnight.

The last time the president was in Michigan — on Sunday — his supporters also braved wintery weather to see Trump in person, as Breitbart News reported:

Thousands of people stood in line for hours on Sunday morning to attend a rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township in Macomb County, Michigan – despite frigid temperatures, gusts of wind, and snow flurries.

“Does anybody have a coat I could use, please?” the president joked. “This is definitely not the right one.”

Michigan is one of several Midwestern states contested fiercely by both campaigns.

