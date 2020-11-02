Supporters of President Donald Trump lined up early Monday morning for his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan — 14 hours ahead of the president’s appearance.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence closed out the 2016 campaign in Grand Rapids, speaking to tens of thousands after midnight into the early hours of Election Day.

That rally, at least, was indoors.

By the time President Donald Trump takes the stage, the temperature will hover around 40 degrees with brisk winds, making it feel much colder.

But the cold outdoor weather has not deterred Trump’s supporters, who lined up knowing they would spend all days in frigid conditions.

Out in Grand Rapids, Michigan today for the final Trump rally of the 2020 campaign. People are already arriving 14 hours before start time #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #GrandRapids pic.twitter.com/YGcjPgwbJp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 2, 2020

Trump is scheduled to arrive at Gerald R. Ford International airport at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, but with four other rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and another in Traverse City, Michigan, it could be a repeat of the rally on Sunday in Miami, Florida, which ended well after midnight.

President Trump will be at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 10:30 p.m. today. It will be streamed live here: https://t.co/lFzkHibzsr — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) November 2, 2020

#Trump2020 supporters have started lining up outside the AvFlight Hanger in #GrandRapids where @POTUS will host his final scheduled campaign event tonight. The President also spent #ElectionEve in Grand Rapids in 2016. @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/S8R9DioRmR — Hannah Knowles (@HannahWWMT) November 2, 2020

The last time the president was in Michigan — on Sunday — his supporters also braved wintery weather to see Trump in person, as Breitbart News reported:

Thousands of people stood in line for hours on Sunday morning to attend a rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township in Macomb County, Michigan – despite frigid temperatures, gusts of wind, and snow flurries. “Does anybody have a coat I could use, please?” the president joked. “This is definitely not the right one.”

Michigan is one of several Midwestern states contested fiercely by both campaigns.

