WATCH: Over 1,000 Vehicles Join ‘Aggieland Trump Parade’ in Texas

More than 1,000 vehicles took part in a third Trump parade Sunday in Grimes County, Texas, to show support for the president ahead of Election Day.

“Organizer Luke Holland says an estimated 1100 vehicles gathered at the Grimes County Fairgrounds where a rally was held before participants paraded on Highway 6 northbound into Brazos County,” according to KWTX.

Holland shared video footage of the cheering crowd on his Facebook page Sunday, showing a mass of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 flags:

Attendee Ross Beier shared more video and photos of the group lined up and waiting to depart the fairgrounds:

More than 1,000 people responded to the “Aggieland Trump Parade 3” event page.

In a post on Friday, Holland said the people who joined the Trump parades are “the most respectful, family loving, patriotic, and truly GOOD people that make me proud to live in the United States of America.”