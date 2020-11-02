Supporters of President Donald Trump at two of his rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday described the enthusiasm for the president that appears to be taking over the state.

Breitbart News spoke with several Americans at the events in Scranton and Reading. One man said, “My wife and I traveled all Pennsylvania on our motorcycle this year and we have seen probably 25 to one Trump signs to Biden.”

Three young men from Berks County said there were a few supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in their area but “we outweigh them.”

One in their group said he believed Pennsylvania was “Two cities of blue filled with a land of red all around it.”

An estimated 57,000 people showed up to Trump’s rally in Butler on Saturday night, according to Breitbart News.

According to my friend Denise, who was at the last rally in Butler, PA, the @SecretService put the crowd at 57,000. Did you get that? pic.twitter.com/cMvPUfTZVe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said Monday that the president “has the momentum in this race and the math available to him to win on Election Day,” Breitbart News reported.

“You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be,” he commented.