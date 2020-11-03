Atlanta’s Fulton County Ballot Count Delayed by Burst Pipe

The counting of Fulton County, Georgia’s absentee ballot count will be delayed due to a burst water pipe, reports the far-left Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The full count might not be in until Friday, according one election official. Another official said there will be a four hour delay.

About 90 percent of Atlanta is in Fulton County, which has a population of a little less than 1.1 million, which makes it the state’s most populated county.

Ten percent of Atlanta lies in DeKalb County.

None of the ballots were harmed by the burst pipe according to voting officials, even though the ballots were in the room where the pipe burst. They had hoped to have at least three-quarters of the 130,517 ballots counted by 10 or 11 p.m.

“Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail, [Fulton elections manager Ralph] Jones” told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When asked when the results would be in, Jones said, “It’s going to be later than what we would like it to be.”

“Elections board member Mark Wingate said he believes they won’t have results until Friday.”

As of this writing, Georgia is “too close to call” per the media.

