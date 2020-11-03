Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed a Sunday tweet from Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who said he would “end Donald Trump’s chaos.”

“Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters,” Crenshaw replied on Twitter:

Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters. https://t.co/XALmvJ0H2t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 1, 2020

Businesses in many cities across America from New York to Los Angeles are putting up plywood boards to prepare for violent riots, should they occur after the election.

High-end and discount retailers alike are enlisting construction companies to help protect their businesses if protests erupt. https://t.co/FvI0pR1zzG — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) November 3, 2020

As poll workers prepare for what will be an unprecedented Election Day, some Columbus businesses spent time putting up plywood over windows and doors. https://t.co/jLsLSzZelT pic.twitter.com/GRGZZaEqyC — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) November 3, 2020

A confidential document obtained by Breitbart News showed that a left-wing coalition in Minnesota is preparing for mass unrest should President Donald Trump win a second term.

Local police departments around the country are also warning businesses to follow advice from law enforcement and monitor police department social media accounts for updates.

“Increase public safety by removing sandwich boards, furniture, and secure dumpsters outside of your business prior to events so these objects cannot be used as projectiles, barricades or fuel for fires,” stated a note signed by Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and addressed to businesses.