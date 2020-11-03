A Morning Consult exit poll shows that a majority of Joe Biden voters were casting a ballot against President Donald Trump rather that for the former vice president.

Statistics of the poll, described as “ongoing,” included surveying 10,870 respondents — 10,760 and 200 Election Day voters — as of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday.

Fifty Four percent of Biden voters were twice as likely as Trump voters to say their vote was more about the other candidate.

But Trump voters were more strongly for the president — 75 percent said their vote was “more of a vote for Donald Trump,” while only 22 percent said it was “more of a vote against Joe Biden.”

The poll also found that Biden supporters said the characteristics they like about the candidate are “judgement, trustworthiness, honesty, and stability.”

For Trump, priorities are “mental fitness, effectiveness, strong leadership, and judgment.”

The U.S. Elections Project says 44.9% of votes cast so far have come from registered Democrats, based on data from states that have party registration. Another 30.5% have come from registered Republicans, McClatchy News reported.

“Early voting numbers, however, aren’t the best indicators of election outcomes as Republicans tend to prefer voting in-person on Election Day, polling shows,” McClatchy News reported.

The poll, which was conducted online between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter