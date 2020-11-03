Former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Wins Texas House Seat

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson (R) is projected to win his race to represent Texas’ 13th congressional district, NBC projects.

Jackson has declared victory on social media, writing on Twitter: “I’m honored to be elected as the next representative for Texas’ 13th Congressional District. I’ll NEVER back down to the liberal mobs, and I’ll be the strong conservative leader that you DESERVE. I promise I’ll make you proud! Thank you #TX13!”

Jackson defeated Democrat rival Gus Trujillo and Libertarian contender Jack Westbrook to win the seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-R), who held the seat for 26 years. 

Jackson, who retired as a U.S. Navy rear admiral in 2019, was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

