Jemele Hill Blames ‘White People’ if Trump Gets Reelected ‘No One Else’

Donald Trump has not, at the time of this writing, been reelected president of the United States. However, a former ESPN host and outspoken critic of the president seems alarmed at that he will be reelected, and she’s blaming “white people.”

On Tuesday night, as reports showing Trump pulling away in Florida and a number of other states, former ESPN host and current Atlantic writer Jemele Hill took to Twitter and let her followers know who was to blame should Trump get reelected.

If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

Hill’s preemptive racial strike flies in the face of early voting and election day voting data which showed President Trump performing extremely well with Hispanics.

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

In fact, exit polling showed Trump outperforming himself with every demographic group except white men.

According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men. Change from 2016: White Men -5

White Women +2

Black Men +4

Black Women +4

Latino Men +3

Latino Women +3

Other +5 pic.twitter.com/hUc17Iy1ip — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) November 4, 2020

Hill’s comments also flies in the face of reported low turnout in black communities in Michigan, and other traditional Democrat strongholds.

Follow Dylan Gwinn in Twitter @themightygwinn