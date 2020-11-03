Joe Biden’s Delaware Elects First ‘Transgender’ State Senator

Sarah McBride is the first self-described “transgender” candidate to win a state senate seat in Delaware, the home state of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

. @SarahEMcBride will become the highest-ranking transgender politician in the country after winning her state senate race in Delaware’s District 1. Read more here: https://t.co/WaSqjt8wwL pic.twitter.com/lgke2g235t

Congratulations to our very own @SarahEMcBride on becoming the first openly transgender state senator nationwide and first trans member of Delaware's Legislature! We're so proud of you for this historic win. #ElectionNight #UnityWins pic.twitter.com/ahthxtdgG4

@SarahEMcBride , you have trailblazed, inspired, and given all of us hope. Your historic election tonight is a remarkable reminder that we can work together for a brighter, more inclusive, and queerer future. Onward! pic.twitter.com/BjMsZJOoc9

Politico reported on the win:

McBride’s win, which was reported by The New York Times, means she will be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country. She is part of a surge of transgender candidates running for office this election cycle.

McBride, who made history at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 when she became the first openly transgender person to speak at any major-party convention in the U.S., was expected to win the heavily Democratic 1st state Senate District, which includes parts of Wilmington.

There are currently four openly transgender U.S. state legislators: Virginia state Del. Danica Roem; Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone; and New Hampshire state Reps. Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon.