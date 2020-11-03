Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Tuesday urged all state residents to seek election assistance from the Pennsylvania Democratic Party instead of a non-partisan organization or group.

“Need help with your mail in ballot, finding out where to vote, or something else?” Shapiro wrote on social media. “Call the @PADems Voter Assistance Hotline. Someone will answer and help you out. Call 1-833-PA-VOTES.”

Shapiro’s tweet comes after the Democrat official claimed — three days prior to the presidential election — that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” he wrote Saturday. “For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

Shapiro’s declaration garnered sharp criticism from several political and media figures.

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman turned Trump supporter Dov Hikind said: “Does anyone know why a sitting Attorney General in a swing state is assuring us Trump will lose his state tomorrow ‘If all the votes are added up…’?! Does he know or is he planning something we’re clueless about? And then they wonder why POTUS wants to send his lawyers in?”

David Rubin, host of the YouTube talk show program The Rubin Report, asked: “Can someone explain to me how the attorney general of PA knows the results of the election the day before the election itself?”

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis pointed out: “Before a single vote has been counted, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General is declaring that Biden has already won and promising to litigate the state into Biden’s corner.”

A Trafalgar Group poll released on Election Day eve showed President Trump with a narrow lead over Biden in Pennsylvania of 47.8% to 45.9%.