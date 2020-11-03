Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Tuesday evening defeated Democrat opponent Wendy Davis in the Texas 21st Congressional District election, Decision Desk HQ projects.

It's now official: Decision Desk calls #TX21 for freshman R U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, as he defeats former state Sen. Wendy Davis by six points at the time of the call. We have a big story on all the US House races coming (except we keep having to stop and update before we publish..)

— Abby Livingston (@TexasTribAbby) November 4, 2020