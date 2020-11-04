Joe Biden Lays Out Why He Expects to Win the 2020 Race

Although the 2020 presidential election remains too close to call, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday laid out his reasoning for why, after all the ballots were counted, he would be declared the victor.

Speaking at a televised press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden told the audience that “democracy is the heartbeat of this nation,” and would continue being so well after this particular contest was decided. Biden then proceeded to claim that although three major swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada, were still considered too close to call, his team was confident “that we’re winning enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.”

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” the former vice president said. “But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe that we will be the winners.”

Biden argued that his narrow margins in Wisconsin and Michigan, where he leads President Donald Trump by less than 40,000 votes in each, would hold and that he would eventually win Pennsylvania, which reportedly has anywhere between one and three million outstanding ballots.

“I feel very good about Pennsylvania,” he said. “Virtually all the remaining ballots to be counted were cast by mail and we’ve been winning 78 percent of the votes by mail in Pennsylvania. ”

The former vice president added with those three states, along with Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district and Arizona—which was initially called for the Democrat ticket but is now under dispute – victory was assured.

During his remarks, Biden failed to mention either Georgia, North Carolina, or Nevada. All three have yet to be called, but Trump is expected the carry the first two, while the former vice president holds a lead of less than 10,000 in Nevada, where about ten percent of the ballots have yet to be counted. Were Biden to lose all three to Trump, while keeping Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona in his column, the race would come down to Pennsylvania.