The Nevada Republican Party announced Thursday evening that its legal team has sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding alleged voter fraud in the Silver State’s 2020 presidential election and predicted the number of instances of fraud will grow in the coming days.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada GOP’s official account wrote on Twitter. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

The announcement comes hours after the Trump campaign filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas in an effort to halt the counting of what it described was “illegal votes” in Nevada. The campaign alleges deceased individuals and nonresidents cast ballots in the state’s election.

Fox News reports: “The Trump campaign alleges there are “tens of thousands” of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.”

“We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied — and only legal votes are tallied — President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said in a statement to Fox News.

Grenell and other Trump campaign surrogates such as former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, said in a press conference that “transparency is not political.”

“Ballots are not automatically legal votes until they are checked,” stated Grenell. “We are not being allowed to check.”

“If you haven’t been in the state for 30 days, it is illegal to vote,” the former Trump administration official continued. “The fact is, we are filing this federal lawsuit to protect legal voters.”

“It is unacceptable in this country to have illegal votes counted, and that’s what’s happening in the state of Nevada,” he added.