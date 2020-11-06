Donald Trump: I Will Fight on for ‘Integrity of Our Entire Election Process’

President Donald Trump vowed Friday to continue fighting for an accurate election count of the presidential election, as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to declare victory.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” Trump wrote in a statement released by his re-election campaign. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

Trump issued his statement after the Biden campaign announced preparations for a prime time speech from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Biden on Friday evening. The speech is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Biden began tallying leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona — states that Trump needs to win in order to get re-elected.

Earlier Friday, Trump’s campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said the fight to challenge the ballots would continue.

“This election is not over,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Trump repeated in his statement that all legal ballots should be counted and the illegal ballots should not. He noted that Democrats continued to block any legal challenge to the voting counts.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government,” Trump concluded. “I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”