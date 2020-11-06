Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey Concedes to George Soros-Funded Contender George Gascon

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded to her George Soros-funded challenger, George Gascon, on Friday.

Lacey was held responsible by Black Lives Matter for alleged police brutality. Her challenger won the support of the Democratic Party establishment in the state — including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who withdrew his previous endorsement of Lacey and threw his support to the Soros-backed Gascon in early October.

As Breitbart News reported before the election:

In 2018, as Breitbart News reported at the time, Soros spent heavily on left-wing candidates for district attorney posts around the nation, often backing “progressive” candidates against establishment Democrats. He spent nearly $4 million in total. The results are evident in a wave of politicized prosecutions — or, in the case of Chicago’s Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax, non-prosecutions. Soros-backed prosecutors have backed the Black Lives Matter movement, selectively enforcing the law. In Los Angeles, the movement targeted Lacey. As Breitbart News noted: “[Protesters] accuse her of being too tough on crime. In March, Black Lives Matter activists marched to Lacey’s door in the wee hours of the morning — and Lacey’s husband confrontedthem with a gun and told them to leave. He now faces criminal charges in that incident.” In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom backed Gascon. As Breitbart News noted: Gascón is a left-wing prosecutor with a controversial history. He previously served as district attorney in San Francisco, as Politico notes, working with then-Mayor Newsom to roll back policing — but leaving a city synonymous with vagrancy today, and backing Proposition 47, which put more convicted criminals back on the streets: Newsom’s choice reflects his long history with Gascón: When he was mayor of San Francisco, Newsom tabbed Gascón to be chief of police and then elevated him to San Francisco district attorney to fill the post that Kamala Harrisvacated after she became state attorney general. During his tenure as San Francisco’s top cop, Gascón became a leading figure in California’s swing away from tough-on-crime policies, embracing measures like a ballot initiative to reduce drug and theft crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Gascón was encouraged to run by the Real Justice PAC, an organization co-founded by radical left-wing Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King, who is publicly refusing to denounce riots in Kenosha. As the California Globe recently reported, Soros has spent $2.5 million on Gascon’s campaign. He has a left-wing record, including support for prison reform and the end of cash bail. Moreover, the Globe noted: Under Gascón as San Francisco District Attorney: property crimes increased nearly 50%;

auto thefts in San Francisco jumped to 10% of the statewide average;

San Francisco had the highest property crime in the state;

violent crime was 54% higher than the rest of the state and 82% higher than the national average;

drug addiction soared.

Lacey is the first African American woman to hold the post.

