Norm Coleman: Democrats Created Process ‘Ripe for Undermining Confidence’ in Election

Former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN), national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told Breitbart News on Thursday that recent Democrat-led changes to voting laws undermine confidence in the veracity of election.

“I’m all for absentee voting, but you’ve got to say votes have to be in by a certain time,” Coleman stated in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Joel Pollak. “In this case, they opened it up. They made it so easy to do by a process that that doesn’t set deadlines on when ballots have to be received. So the day after election, you need 10,000 votes? Okay, all of a sudden now we’ve got 10,500 votes.”

Coleman remarked on recent removals of voter verification measures across various states.

Coleman said, “You don’t need it to be timestamped. You don’t need to have it signed by a witness. So you have a process problem that really kind of makes it so ripe for undermining confidence in the electoral process, and so my heart goes out to the president in this process.”

Democrats used the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to reduce in-person voting while weakening election integrity laws, Coleman noted.

“Under the cover of COVID, we’ve made a lot of changes,” Coleman remarked. “I want every American to have the opportunity [to vote], but I want it to be one person, one vote, and we put in a place a system that provides too many opportunities to people to do a lot of bad things and to change the outcome of an election.”

Coleman continued, “I’ve watched this drama before. The other side is very good at this. On Election Day, they fight voter ID. In my case, I got 19 precincts in Minneapolis with more votes than voters, but if you have an accounting process that simply allows unlimited ballots to kind of come in without being checked, without being verified, without having timestamps, who knows what you get in the end?”