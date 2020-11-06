President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is expected to name seasoned conservative operative David Bossie to lead its post-2020 presidential election legal efforts, according to reports.

The New York Times, CBS News, and ABC News all reported the development Friday afternoon as the Trump campaign continues to wage legal battles in key battleground states over concerns of voter fraud and inadequate observation of ballot counting in the November 3rd election.

.@CBSNews confirms @maggieNYT reporting. The days-long search for a face to the Trump campaign’s legal battle has ended with 2020 campaign advisor Dave Bossie. https://t.co/5KbifMbnSv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) November 6, 2020

LATEST: The Trump campaign is expected to name adviser Dave Bossie to lead the campaign's legal efforts challenging election results, sources confirm to @ABC News. https://t.co/ltY8roLa6X pic.twitter.com/QcHpSw3e7R — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2020

Bossie has served as chairman of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United since 2000. He was the deputy campaign manager for the president in 2016.

As of Friday, the Trump campaign has filed federal lawsuit to halt vote counting in Clark County, Nevada and has lost legal efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

The Nevada Republican Party on Thursday evening said its lawyers sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice regarding alleged voter fraud in the state.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada GOP’s official account wrote on Twitter. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

The announcement came after the Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas in an effort to halt the counting of what it described was “illegal votes” in Nevada. The campaign alleges the deceased and nonresidents cast ballots in the state’s election.

Fox News reported: “The Trump campaign alleges there are “tens of thousands” of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.”

“We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied — and only legal votes are tallied — President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said in a statement to Fox News.

The DOJ is reportedly looking into allegations of voter fraud raised by the Trump campaign.