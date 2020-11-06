Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Directs Committee to Review Election

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Friday directed the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to utilize its powers to “immediately review how the election was administered.”

Wisconsin Assembly @SpeakerVos is directing the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to “use its investigatory powers … to immediately review how the election was administered.” Vos also says Wisconsin’s election system is “one of the best in the country.” pic.twitter.com/oJXtgAocTj — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 6, 2020

“I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered,” Vos said in a statement. “With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.”

“Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country. We have well-trained staff that finished counting the ballots well before most other states,” Vos added. “However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here.”

He also encouraged Wisconsin residents to volunteer to participate in a potential recount.

