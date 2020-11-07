Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is urging Democrats to not take “seriously” the roles that some Republicans, including former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), played in elevating Joe Biden to the White House.

Ocasio Cortez, who has long shown a distaste for moderates in both parties, took to social media on Saturday to rebuke Kasich for suggesting earlier in the day that progressives had nearly cost Biden the election.

“John Kasich, who did not deliver Ohio to Dems, is saying folks like [Ilhan Omar], who did deliver Minnesota, are the problem,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Please don’t take these people seriously and go back to celebrating and building power.”

John Kasich, who did not deliver Ohio to Dems, is saying folks like @IlhanMN, who did deliver Minnesota, are the problem. Please don’t take these people seriously and go back to celebrating and building power 🎉 https://t.co/kXAv3UfmgQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

“Now is the time for Democrats, and I believe Joe Biden will do this, to begin to listen to what the other half of the country has had to say,” Kasich said on CNN. “I think, the other half of the country has felt that they have not been listened to … it’s going to be up to Democrats to listen.”

The former governor, who publicly endorsed Biden at the Democratic National Convention in August, proceeded to argue that “the best thing that’s happened” to the former vice president is that Republicans appear likely to keep control of the Senate for the next two years.

“It will allow Joe Biden to do what he does best, it allows him to govern as a moderate,” he said. “The far-left can push him as hard as they want, and frankly Democrats have to make it clear to the far-left that they almost cost him this election.”

Kasich added that the election was an opportunity for “Biden to talk about the center-right and the center-left in this country and what can be achieved.”

Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/fCrbSldYki — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 7, 2020

Although Kasich did not mention Omar by name, his attacks on the “far-left” and progressives supporting the defunding of police, caught the Minnesota Democrat’s attention as soon as they begin circulating on social media.

“The Democratic base run up the numbers in urban areas, with record voter registration following the murder of George Floyd,” Omar said in response to the former governor’s criticism. “The far-left delivered with record turnout, tell me again how Biden did in Ohio?

“Stop taking this man seriously, he did lose to Trump after all,” the congresswoman added.