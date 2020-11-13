Blue State Blues: Republicans Need to Be Ruthless in Georgia

Republicans need to do everything they can, right up to the boundary of the law, to win the Senate runoff races in Georgia. The fate of the country is at stake, and Democrats have shown they do not care about playing fair.

This week, Democrats urged one another to move to Georgia for the purpose of voting. State officials warned that doing so could be a felony. But Democrats see absolute power within their grasp — to “change America,” as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

If perennial loser Jon Ossoff (D) defeats incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), and radical Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) beats incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the Senate will be deadlocked in at 50-50 tie, with presumed Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

That will give Democrats total control of Congress, and all of the Senate committees — including the Judiciary Committee. They will ram liberal judges through, and block oversight of a Joe Biden administration.

They will also attempt to carry out the agenda they promised their base they would enact if they swept the Senate elections last week: getting rid of the filibuster; packing the Supreme Court by adding seats and filling them with left-wing judges; giving statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, ensuring a near-permanent Democratic majority; and granting amnesty to all 11 million illegal aliens.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he would vote “no,” but do you want the country’s fate in his hands?

Democrats lost Senate races on Election Day, as well as House seats, because the country rejected the left’s agenda. But Biden has already started to behave as if he has a sweeping mandate for “progressive” change.

For example, his transition team is already planning a moratorium on deportations of illegal aliens, among other reversals of immigration policy. But President Donald Trump ran on a tough approach to the issue and won more Latino votes than he did in 2016 — even in border counties in Texas.

Already, Democrats have the edge in Georgia. That’s because they have exploited vote-by-mail, a process they pushed for in Georgia and elsewhere because they knew it would help their turnout machine.

They helped their voters apply for mail-in ballots, taught them how to fill them out, and made sure they turned them in. They were assisted by millions of dollars given by Mark Zuckerberg and others to election authorities — in key Democratic counties, of course — under the pretense of helping to run “safe elections.”

Republicans have better candidates. Ossoff has done little else but run for office, unsuccessfully. Warnock is a defender of extremist pastor Jeremiah Wright, among other radical views. Still, better candidates and policies will not be enough. The GOP has to fight fire with fire:

File lawsuits on everything: Challenge the state’s vote-by-mail system, and its process for “curing” errors after ballots are cast, as a violation of the secret ballot under U.S. treaty obligations. Sue the secretary of state to enforce the residency laws against out-of-state liberals like Friedman and Yang. Sue under the Equal Protection Clause to block officials from spending Zuckerberg’s cash. Sue to enforce state laws against “ballot harvesting” by Democrats.

Challenge the state’s vote-by-mail system, and its process for “curing” errors after ballots are cast, as a violation of the secret ballot under U.S. treaty obligations. Sue the secretary of state to enforce the residency laws against out-of-state liberals like Friedman and Yang. Sue under the Equal Protection Clause to block officials from spending Zuckerberg’s cash. Sue to enforce state laws against “ballot harvesting” by Democrats. Build a vote-by-mail turnout machine: While Republicans should still focus on turning out voters, they should also fan out across the state to help people vote by mail, teach voters how to fill out their ballots, and check that they have turned them in.

While Republicans should still focus on turning out voters, they should also fan out across the state to help people vote by mail, teach voters how to fill out their ballots, and check that they have turned them in. Flood the airwaves. Republicans need to outspend Democrats on TV, online, and in every other format, reminding voters about Democrats’ specific pledge to “change America” — not for the better — if they win these crucial Senate runoff races.

Republicans need to outspend Democrats on TV, online, and in every other format, reminding voters about Democrats’ specific pledge to “change America” — not for the better — if they win these crucial Senate runoff races. Recruit volunteers. It’s against the law to move to Georgia to vote, but not to volunteer. The GOP should bring an army.

The presidential race may continue in the courts, but the November election is over. Republicans need to focus on the battle in Georgia — and win.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.