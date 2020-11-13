Rapper, Activist Ice Cube to Address Zionist Organization of America Annual Gala

Rapper and activist Ice Cube will headline the annual gala of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on December 27, the result of a budding friendship between the hip-hop pioneer and ZOA president Morton Klein.

In a press release, ZOA announced:

Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), America’s oldest pro-Israel organization, announced that ICE CUBE (CUBE) – rapper, actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, composer and activist – will speak at the ZOA annual Virtual Superstar Gala on December 27, 2020. “’I gotta say it was a good day’[1] when my friend Cube readily and happily agreed to speak at our ZOA Gala,” said Morton Klein, National President of the Zionist Organization of America, quoting Cube’s hit song. Cube and Mort Klein became fast friends earlier this year, when Cube reached out to Mort Klein to help build bridges between the Black and Jewish communities.

Earlier this year, Klein — who leads the country’s oldest pro-Israel organization — reached out to Ice Cube after the rapper was accused of antisemitism for sharing memes on social media that, critics suggested, evoked anti-Jewish tropes of global domination.

The two had a two-hour heart-to-heart conversation:

I, Mort Klein, just had a 2 hour conversation with Ice Cube. We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools&fighting for Black civil rights.Cube told me he supports condemning Black&all antisemitism& I condemned all racism — Morton Klein (@MortonAKlein7) July 27, 2020

Ice Cube has been in the news lately for working with the Trump administration on its “Platinum Plan” for black America. After offering suggestions from his Contract with Black America (CWBA) to both presidential campaigns, Ice Cube reported that the White House incorporated some of his suggestions, while Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden’s team suggested they would be in touch after the election.

NEWS: Ice Cube will be a speaker at the ZOA's annual gala this year pic.twitter.com/AoekPoLGvp — Shira Hanau (@shirahanau) November 13, 2020

The rapper slapped down critics on the left who were outraged that he had worked with Trump at all, noting that he had persuaded Trump to commit $500 billion to the black community without ever having to offer a political endorsement in return.

Other guests at the ZOA gala include U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight.

