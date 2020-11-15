Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hit back at Twitter on Friday for flagging her tweet about election fraud while ignoring one casting doubt on the Holocaust by Iran’s Ayatollah.

“Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say ‘this claim is disputed.’ When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier, Twitter says that’s disputed,” Haley wrote above a screenshot of the post in question:

Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say “this claim is disputed.” When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech? pic.twitter.com/5SGkqyOhUe — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 13, 2020

“Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech?” she added.

According to a recent analysis by the New York Times, 34 percent of President Donald Trump’s tweets were labeled “disputed” since election day in an effort to lessen their spread across the social media platform.

As Breitbart News reported:

From October 27 to Wednesday of this week, Twitter has labeled 300,000 tweets as “disputed,” warning readers that tweets could be misleading or false. Twitter restricted 456 of these messages preventing them from being shared or receiving likes or replies, an extreme measure applied to many of President Trump’s tweets.

The South Dakota Republican Party said Thursday that Twitter apparently blocked its account after the group declared support for Trump’s post-election efforts.

“So, we drew some attention to it, and they did unblock it, but we’re still having difficulties going forward,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) explained during an interview on NewsmaxTV’s the Greg Kelly Show:

This is the kind of censorship we’ve seen be pretty widespread the last year or two, and one of the reasons big tech needs to have more oversight, potentially needs to be broken up, and Congress needs to act to make sure they aren’t manipulating an agenda through what they filter and what they allow the public to see and what they don’t allow the public to see.

However, as Twitter ramped up its fact-checking and labeling, some users began mocking the site through parody posts, according to Breitbart News.

“Users were quick to ridicule Twitter by creating fake screenshots of fake fact-checks, implying that Twitter was being overly harsh in its labeling and questioning things that were clearly true,” the outlet said.