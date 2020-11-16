Democrat Ben McAdams Concedes to Burgess Owens in Utah House Race

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) conceded Monday to Republican challenger and former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens in Utah’s 4th Congressional District election.

“Today, I called Burgess Owens to congratulate him on winning this hard-fought and close race,” McAdams told reporters during a virtual press conference. “My campaign was centered around a rejection of extremism and the need for leaders that will put the needs of the people they represent before any political party. I’m deeply humbled by the support I received from so many Utahns who shared that vision and want you to know that while we did not prevail, I remain committed to that ideal.”

McAdams’ concession came as the Associated Press projected Owens had won the highly competitive House race.

BREAKING: Republican Burgess Owens wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 4th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams. #APracecall at 4:03 p.m. MST. #Election2020 #UTelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 16, 2020

Owens centered his campaign around combating “socialist policies” advocated by far-left congressional Democrats.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Owens took aim at former NFL quarterback turned Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

“We have a responsibility as we pass the torch down to the next generation, and there is an example of someone we all respect: Kobe,” Owens stated. “There is a difference in Kobe’s approach to life, and maybe some other athletes who don’t quite get it.”

The former football player added: “My generation has dropped the ball. We have allowed the socialists and Marxists to get in our school systems and teach our kids a different way than we were brought up. Kaepernick is a good example. In today’s society, our greatest enemy is socialists and Marxists who lay in wait and attack our most vulnerable.”

As of Monday, Republican candidates have flipped 12 House seats during the 2020 election cycle.