Anti-Israel Radical Karine Jean-Pierre Named as Possible Joe Biden Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, an anti-Israel radical who praised Democrats for shunning a pro-Israel conference last year, has emerged as a top contender to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, according to several news sources.

NBC News’ Geoff Bennett cited “multiple sources” Wednesday as saying that Jean-Pierre, currently an aide to Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, was the top candidate for the position. If Jean-Pierre is chosen, she would be the first woman of color to serve as press secretary.



NEWS: Karine Jean-Pierre has emerged as a top candidate for Biden's WH press secretary, multiple sources tell @mikememoli, @kwelkernbc and me. She would be the first Black woman in that role. Symone Sanders has also been discussed and has recently focused on Harris’ transition. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 18, 2020

Jean-Pierre, then a national spokesperson and senior adviser for the George Soros-funded left-wing group MoveOn.org, lauded the 2020 presidential candidates for boycotting AIPAC, the annual bipartisan pro-Israel gathering, in 2019. (AIPAC stands for American-Israel Public Affairs Committee).

Writing in Newsweek, Jean-Pierre maintained that the Democratic candidates “made the right call,” and that AIPAC’s policies and values “are not progressive.”

“You cannot call yourself a progressive while continuing to associate yourself with an organization like AIPAC that has often been the antithesis of what it means to be progressive,” she wrote.

She blasted AIPAC’s opposition to the Iran nuclear deal, as well as its decision to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak (as it does with every Israeli prime minister), saying that “under his leadership of Israel, according to the United Nations, Israel may have committed war crimes in its attacks on Gazan protesters.”

The protests she referred to along the Gaza border were violent riots in which firebombs, rocks and explosive devices were routinely hurled at Israeli soldiers. Rioters also made holes in the border fence and infiltrated into Israeli territory.

Jean-Pierre falsely accused AIPAC of “alarming,” and “severely racist, Islamophobic rhetoric,” as well as “trafficking in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric while lifting up Islamophobic voices and attitudes.”

Ironically, AIPAC itself is often accused by pro-Israel groups to its right as being too pro-Palestinian. AIPAC has staunchly defended the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which calls for a state of Palestine on Jewish areas of the West Bank. AIPAC did not immediately back the Taylor Force Act, which cut U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority over its so-called “pay-for-slay” scheme paying terrorists and their families.

MoveOn ran a campaign pushing Democrats to boycott AIPAC.

Jean-Pierre has courted controversy in the past. Prior her stint as a senior advisor to the Biden campaign, she had said that no one who had been “accused of sexual harassment or assault” should run for office.

As Breitbart’s editor-at-large Joel Pollak noted Wednesday, Biden has been accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade — accusations that Harris said she believed.

