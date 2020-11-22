Huma Abedin’s Sister in 2016: ‘Vote Audit Should Be Done’

Kyle Olson

The sister of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin told her friends in 2016 that they should call the Department of Justice (DOJ) to demand a “vote audit.”

Heba Abedin posted an urgent plea to Clinton supporters on Facebook, New York magazine reported on November 22, 2016.

The Eric Holder-led “Department of Justice is tallying phone calls regarding those who want the 2016 Vote Audited,” Abedin wrote on November 22.

“They are starting to recognize there really is something off about the election results as they come in. Considering everything that is at stake, a vote audit should be done,” she argued on this very same day four years ago.

“Call the DOJ … and tell them you want the votes audited. Even if it’s busy, keep calling. It takes a few times to get through because of all the calls being made,” Abedin wrote.

Ultimately, the DOJ did not audit the vote.

Abedin’s call came weeks after Election Day and Trump had been declared the winner. Meanwhile, the media is in hysterics over the Trump administration pursuing a similar strategy.

The White House reporters melted down on Thursday after Vice President Mike Pence briefed them on the administration’s handling of the coronavirus and detailed the readiness of the states to handle an increase in cases, according to a transcript published on the White House website.

Several yelled about the election:

“Why is the federal government not taking questions?” one shouted.

“What is going on?” another demanded.

“You’re all undermining the democratic election!” a third barked.

A similar collective tantrum was on display Friday:

“You lost the election. When will you admit you lost the election!” Playboy reporter Brian Karem heckled President Trump in the briefing room.

