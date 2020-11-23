Politico conducted its 2020 Voter Priorities Survey and results show that a vast majority of Trump voters believe the election results are not valid and that illegal voting and fraud took place during the election. Twenty-one percent of Trump voters believe the results are valid and 79 percent believe the election was stolen.

Here are some of the highlights of the poll:

Nearly two thirds of Trump Voters don’t accept the result.This level of distrust in election results is unprecedented. Joe Biden has been declared winner of the 2020 Presidential election. Do you accept the result? 97 percent of Biden voters accept the result while 38 percent of Trump voters.

83 percent of Trump voters believe the media is the enemy of the people. That statistic nearly flips for Biden voters with 72 percent believing that the media plays an important role in our democracy.

81 percent of Republicans voters have less respect for Democrats that they did four years ago. 77 percent of Democrats feel the same.

Should we keep the Electoral College or use the popular vote to elect Presidents? 61 percent of Republicans said yes, 32 percent Democrats said no.

59 percent of Democrats want to end the college and depend on the popular vote.

One quarter of Democrats think that Biden should serve only one term — or 28 percent.

Both Trump and Pence (separately) are front runners for the 2024 GOP nomination. Independents are looking at a broader range of GOP candidates including Ted Cruz and Nikki Haley.

The poll surveyed 1,500 voters online from November 10 to November 19. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percent. Republican is defined as those who self-report as “Strong Republican” or “Moderate Republican.” Independent is defined as those who self-report as “Independent,” “Independent who leans Republican,” or “Independent who leans Democratic.” Democrat is defined as those who self-report as “Strong Democrat” or “Moderate Democrat.”

