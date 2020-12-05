President Trump said Saturday during a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, that he has worked harder in the past few weeks than he ever has in his life.

“I thought we’re gonna easily win, and that maybe for the first time in a long time, I’d go take a nice little vacation for about two days and then we go back,” the president explained during the campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

“Instead, I probably worked harder in the last three weeks than I’ve ever worked in my life doing this,” he continued.

President Trump also asserted that he was winning the presidential election, telling the crowd, “We’re fighting very hard for this state.”

In a tweet Saturday morning, the president said if he wins Georgia, “everything else falls in place!”:

I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

At the rally, Trump also described the runoff election set for January as the “most important congressional runoff in history” and encouraged citizens to vote for Loeffler and Perdue.

“You have to do it. They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” he said.

During an interview Friday on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Perdue promised that he and Loeffler would not allow the “road to socialism” to go through their state.

“But here we are in December, and we still don’t have the determination, and yet, Kelly Loeffler and I are given the task to look forward to January 5 and make darn sure that we don’t let the road to socialism run through the state of Georgia by losing those two seats,” he concluded.