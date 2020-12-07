Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Fox News and on social media Tuesday that he would be willing to argue the suit brought by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Congressional Republican candidate Sean Parnell challenging the no-excuse mail-in ballots being unconstitutional in Pennsylvania if the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to take up the case.

If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument. Full statement below… pic.twitter.com/EnHxjqGR5K — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Saturday vacating a lower court’s decision to suspend the certification of the state’s vote in the presidential election, holding that a challenge to the state’s vote-by-mail laws had come too late. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania certified its vote. But Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough blocked further steps to put the certification into effect, and upheld her earlier injunction on Friday, holding that a challenge to the state’s 2019 law allowing “no-excuse” vote-by-mail violated the state constitution. (The challenge was brought by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, among others, and is separate from a case that President Donald Trump’s campaign lost in the Third Circuit in a unanimous three-judge decision on Friday. The campaign has pledged to appeal that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I've publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

“Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before the Supreme Court, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed and told them that if the court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument,” Cruz tweeted.

As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020

If Cruz does argue the case, it would not be the first time. During his tenure as Texas Solicitor General from 2003 to 2208, he argued before the court nine times.

