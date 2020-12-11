Calling it a “last-gasp bid to subvert the results” and prevent “President-elect Joe Biden” from assuming office, eight Associated Press (AP) reporters wrote a story about the more than 100 elected Republican lawmakers who have joined 17 states in supporting a lawsuit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for violating election laws.

The AP reporters said Paxton is seeking to “invalidate” Biden’s victory.

“To be clear, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud and Trump has been seeking to subvert the will of the voters,” AP reported. “Election law experts think the lawsuit will never last.”

But Paxton’s announcement about the lawsuit differs from AP’s opinionated reporting:

The four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election. The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted. “Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

The AP turned to the Twitter account of Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, to include his opinion.

“The Supreme Court is not going to overturn the election in the Texas case, as the president has told them to do,” Hasen. “But we are in bad shape as a country that 17 states could support this shameful, anti-American filing.”

The AP reported:

The lawsuit filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in four states that went for Trump’s Democratic challenger. The case demands that the high court invalidate the states’ 62 total Electoral College votes. That’s an unprecedented remedy in American history: setting aside the votes of tens of millions of people, under the baseless claim the Republican incumbent lost a chance at a second term due to widespread fraud. Two days after Paxton sued, 17 states filed a motion supporting the lawsuit, and on Thursday six of those states asked to join the case themselves. Trump has acted to join the case, tweeting Thursday that “the Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States.” Hours later, Trump held a meeting at the White House, scheduled before the suit was filed, with a dozen Republican attorneys general, including Paxton and several others who are backing the effort.

AP noted that this week, the Supreme Court rejected “a Republican effort to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory.”

