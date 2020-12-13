Joe Biden’s dogs are playing tug-of-war with a President Donald Trump chew toy as the former vice president appeals for national “unity.”

The Instagram account “first_dogs_usa” posted several photos it claims Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, took:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oval Pawffice (@first_dogs_usa)

“I hope you’ll enjoy these pics of me, Champ & Charlie First Grandpupper,” the post read. @NaomiBiden took these during our #TugOfWar match. Champ was the champion – some names are predestined. Just like winning, in a landslide, by a record number of votes.”

The post included the hashtags “#ByeDon” and “#YoureFired”.

As Biden’s canines attempt to shred the incumbent president, Biden has called for “unity” after the disputed election.

“We’ve won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket … and we’re seeing all over this nation, and in all cities in all parts of the country, indeed across the world, an outpouring of joy,” Biden said after the media declared him the victor, CNBC reported.



Trump supporters “are not our enemies. They’re Americans,” Biden claimed. “This is the time to heal in America,” he said.

“I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. I won’t see red states and blue states; I will always see the United States,” Biden said.

