Progressives leaders and groups such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and the Working Families Party have poured millions into the Georgia Senate runoffs, believing that the advancement of their leftist agenda hinges on the election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Politico reported Saturday that progressives have declared a cease-fire with more moderate Democrats to focus on taking the Senate majority.

“If Democrats don’t take back control of the Senate, much of the progressive agenda is doomed,” Politico wrote.

Subsequently, progressives have raised millions of dollars to elect Warnock and Ossoff.

Ocasio-Cortez’s team announced that they had raised $600,000 for outside leftist groups. The Working Families Party, which advocates for defunding America’s law enforcement, plans to spend more than $1 million on efforts to elect Warnock and Ossoff. Sanders has raised $400,000 for the Georgia Senate race.

Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser for Sanders, said, “Bernie Sanders wants there to be a Democratic Senate. If we’re going to see any progress on [former Vice President] Joe Biden’s pro-worker economic proposals, we need to have a Democratic Senate.”

The Black Lives Matter PAC had also pledged to raise half a million dollars to boost Ossoff and Warnock.

Other prominent Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Julian Castro, the former Obama Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, have campaigned or fundraised for them.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Saturday that the out-of-state fundraising for Warnock and Ossoff shows the Democrats are not “aligned” with the Peach State’s values.

“It shows you the money flooding in here is not aligned with Georgia values. This is California and New York liberal money coming into Georgia. We saw that very same thing in Montana,” Daines said.

During the Montana Senate race, 92 percent of the individual donations to Bullock’s campaign came from out-of-state donors.

John Burke, the campaign communications director for Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), said in a statement Saturday that Ossoff remains “indebted” to progressives such as Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.