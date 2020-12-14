Democrat electors are scheduled to meet at 2:00 p.m. on Monday and the Michigan capitol is closed to the public due to “credible threats of violence.”

Fox 2 reported the “credible threats” are “being tracked by police” as electors prepare to cast ballots in the Michigan Senate chamber for Joe Biden to become president.

Democrats blamed Republicans for the “threats,” which were not detailed to the public.

“The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation, and violence,” House Democrat Leader-elect Donna Lasinski said, according to WOOD TV.

“It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere,” she said.

“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but based on credible threats of violence,” Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) told the Detroit Free Press.

The 16 electors will receive a police escort, Business Insider reported.

The meeting comes as the Trump campaign continues to dispute the results of the November election in Michigan and around the country.

An Antrim County judge ordered the release of a report of a forensic analysis of voting machines controlled by Dominion Voting Systems by 2:00 p.m.

Antrim County was the center of vote-switching allegations that saw 6,000 votes given to Joe Biden that were actually cast for President Donald Trump.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.