Donald Trump Plans Election Eve Rally for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

President Donald Trump will return to Georgia on the evening before the Senate runoff election for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

The president will hold the rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at the Dalton Regional Airport, according to a campaign advisory.

Attendees will receive temperature checks, masks, and access to hand sanitizer, according to the campaign.

Trump previously campaigned for Loeffler and Perdue in December, urging his Georgia supporters not to boycott the election.

“We can’t do that. We have to do just the opposite,” he said. “We can’t do that. If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win.”

He repeatedly praised Perdue and Loeffler for supporting him and fighting for Georgia.

“Georgia patriots must show up and vote for these two incredible people,” he said. “They are two of the finest people you will ever meet. We can fight for the presidency and fight to elect our two great senators, and we can do it at the same time.”

The president, on Twitter, also teased an event for January 6th, the day after the Georgia runoff election.

“See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!” he wrote.