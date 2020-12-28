Rasmussen: 72% of Republicans See Trump as Model for Party’s Future

Three of four GOP supporters want their legislators to “be more like President [Donald] Trump” in 2021, according to a Rasmussen survey of likely voters.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was taken December 21-22, as GOP legislators debate how to counter or cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden and how to regain the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

The poll asked: “As the Republican Party reorganizes itself next year, should it be more like President Trump or more like the average GOP member of Congress?”

Republicans picked the “more like President Trump” option by 72 percent to 24 percent, while conservatives split 67 percent to 28 percent.

But the overall poll of 1,000 likely voters gave “average member of Congress” 45 percent, above the 40 percent for Trump. The poll said 14 percent were “unsure.”

Women leaned against a Trump future, with just 35 percent picking the “more like Trump” option. So too did the “moderates” between liberals and conservatives, who picked Congress over Trump by 58 percent to 21 percent.

Twenty-four percent of blacks favor a Trump-like party, likely because his pro-American immigration policies helped grow working-class wages. Prior polls suggest Trump’s support among backs is concentrated among blue-collar men and is lowest among female college graduates.