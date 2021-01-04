President-elect Joe Biden praised Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate, on Monday during a campaign swing through Atlanta, claiming that no one “has done more for the right to vote.”

Biden, who is set to be inaugurated later this month, made the comments at a get out the vote rally for Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff. At the outset of the event, the president-elect took a moment to thank everyone who had made his victory in Georgia possible last November. One of those individuals, according to Biden, was Abrams, whose close 2018 gubernatorial contest and voter advocacy work had shown that Georgia could be competitive.

“Nobody in America has done more for the right to vote than Stacey,” Biden told the crowd. “Stacey, you’re changing Georgia. You’ve changed America. And I want to personally thank you again.”

The president-elect’s appearance in Georgia comes one day before voters are set to go to the polls and determine which party controls the United States senate. Currently, Republicans hold 50 seats within the chamber, compared to 48 for the Democrats. If both Warnock and Ossoff were to win their respective contests the chamber would be tied, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris likely being the deciding vote on key issues.

As such, Democrats would have operational control of the Senate, making it easier for Biden to push his legislative agenda into law.