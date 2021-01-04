Live Updates*** Trump Holds Georgia Rally for Sens. Loeffler, Perdue

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Dalton, Georgia, for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

9:06 PM: Trump is about to get out of Marine One and get the rally started.

8:58 PM: In a video message, Perdue, who is in quarantine, warns that if Democrats take control of government, they will pack the Supreme Court and allow illegal immigrants to vote. He says Messrs. Warnock and Ossoff will be rubber stamps for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s socialist agenda.

8:50 PM: The rally should be starting shortly.

Air Force One has landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, #Georgia. Helicopters will take @POTUS and others who were on the plane to the rally at Dalton Regional Airport. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 5, 2021

8:25 PM: Fearing that many pro-Trump Republicans will stay home on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. urged Republicans not to take their ball and go home because they are upset Trump lost Georgia.

8:20 PM: Trump expected to speak at the top of the hour.

Heading to Georgia now. See you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

Thousands in line now ahead of the Georgia rally with President Trump on the eve of the Senate election #Georgia #Dalton #GeorgiaRally #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/JfwERJ0LYU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 4, 2021

Holy Crap. Trump doesn’t land for 5 more hours & look at this line! #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/KJqccfVLUu — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 4, 2021

DALTON — Hello from the site of Trump’s Georgia rally tonight, where the music playing now is “Fortunate Son” and the WiFi password is pic.twitter.com/RuMvpvrSbW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 4, 2021

Monday morning at the Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia, where more are lining up ahead of the Trump rally tonight. Coach buses have started to arrive to shuttle in people from larger parking lots elsewhere in town #Georgia #Dalton #TrumpRally #GeorgiaElections pic.twitter.com/pt45RMeax3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 4, 2021

News: in Senate GOP call last week, NRSC chair Todd Young said Rs have “distinctly bumpy path to victory” and GA would be “jump ball,” according to two people familiar Everyone watching Trump rally tonight/GOP turnout tomorrow. W/ @AndrewDesiderio https://t.co/p5iPmNKMvd — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) January 4, 2021

Setup is underway in Dalton right now for President Trump's rally tonight at 9p for Sens. Loeffler & Perdue. Big runoff race tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/K1q2NipnDT — Shannen Sharpe (@sharpeproducer) January 4, 2021

Thousands in line now ahead of the Georgia rally with President Trump on the eve of the Senate election #Georgia #Dalton #GeorgiaRally #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/JfwERJ0LYU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 4, 2021

Amid firestorm over this Georgia call, Trump considered bailing on tonight's rally, which could have devastated GOP chances. But he instead intends to use the stage to go over the "real numbers" and again make his baseless election fraud claims https://t.co/spcULI67ye — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 4, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden’s competing message at a much smaller rally: