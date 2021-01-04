***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Georgia Rally for Sens. Loeffler, Perdue

VALDOSTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 05, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia. The rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Dalton, Georgia, for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

9:06 PM: Trump is about to get out of Marine One and get the rally started.

8:58 PM: In a video message, Perdue, who is in quarantine, warns that if Democrats take control of government, they will pack the Supreme Court and allow illegal immigrants to vote. He says Messrs. Warnock and Ossoff will be rubber stamps for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s socialist agenda.

8:50 PM: The rally should be starting shortly.

8:25 PM: Fearing that many pro-Trump Republicans will stay home on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. urged Republicans not to take their ball and go home because they are upset Trump lost Georgia.

8:20 PM: Trump expected to speak at the top of the hour.

President-elect Joe Biden’s competing message at a much smaller rally:

