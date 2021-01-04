Members of President Donald Trump’s campaign and grassroots groups from around the country will gather in Washington, DC, on Wednesday for the March to Save America on the White House lawn.

A pre-rally at Freedom Plaza and sister rallies at the Capitol and the Supreme Court are planned for Tuesday — all being staged to send a message to Congress about certifying the electoral vote for the 2020 presidential election, which is also taking place on Wednesday.

The main rally will take place on Wednesday at the Ellipsis at the White House—informally called “the President’s Lawn.” The event is open to the public but many of the seats are reserved. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and attendees will face a Secret Service checkpoint to enter the White House grounds.

A host of high-profile Trump supporters are expected to speak beginning at 9 a.m., including Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Amy Kremer, Rudy Giuliani, Katrina Pierson, Boris Ephsteyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Diamond and Silk, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Roger Stone, Benny Johnson, Scott Presler, Bernie Kerik, and Ali Alexander.

Trump is expected to speak at 11:00 a.m.

Despite the rally being backed by the president and some of the millions of Americans who cast their votes for Trump on November 3, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has put the National Guard on standby and warned participants whom she said are “seeking confrontation.”

DC @MayorBowser asking DC National Guard to stand up for anticipated protests.

While it will be hurtful to watch what's happening in DC Tuesday & Wednesday, let's please stay out downtown just those two days, and resist getting goaded into confrontation by those in the waning days of a losing struggle

According to the March to Save America website, the following are sponsors for the event: Stop to Steal, WildProtest.com, Turning Point Action, Rule of Law Defense Fund, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, Moms for America, Women for America First, Tea Party Patriots, Peaceably Gather, Eighty Percent Coalition, Black Conservatives Fund, and Contribute.

Many of the same speakers and sponsors and an expected crowd of thousands of American citizens are expected to show up on Tuesday for a pre-rally to take place from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, located on 14th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Organizers told Breitbart News that members of the Trump campaign and supporters will begin the all-day event from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Pastor Brian Gibson and other faith leaders will take the stage beginning at 2:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., members of Stop the Steal and other grassroots groups will take the stage to speak.

Two other events are planned on Tuesday. Moms for America’s Save the Republic rally will take place on the Capitol grounds across from the U.S. Supreme Court, featuring prayer and speakers.

“On Nov. 3rd millions of mothers flooded to the polls to vote for freedom, family, and all we hold dear,” Moms for America founder and president Kimberly Fletcher told Breitbart News. “That is what we are fighting for today.”

“If our elections aren’t secured, our Republic is lost,” Fletcher said. “This isn’t about winning an election. It’s about saving the Republic, ensuring only legal votes count so that our voice is heard and our legal votes are protected.”

From 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia Women for Trump will rally on the steps of the Supreme Court.

