Live Updates***Georgia Senate Runoff Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are trying to unseat Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Polls close at 7 PM Eastern.

All times Eastern.

—

6:15 PM: Warnock and Ossoff doing last-minute campaigning:

As the hours tick down on #GASenateRunoffs, @ReverendWarnock is doing “marathon call-ins” to Black talk radio, gospel radio in South Goergia & local TV stations. @ossoff is in the middle of 25 last-minute interviews with local press. — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) January 5, 2021

6:05 PM: Dems excited about DeKalb County:

NEW: Turnout today in heavily-Democratic DeKalb County, GA has now surpassed Election Day turnout for the November contest. DeKalb broke for Biden in the general election 83.1% to 15.7%. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 5, 2021

DeKalb election day turnout approaching 46k, if these figures are accurate, putting it on track to surpass the general. The big question, of course, is whether this simply augurs for a big D turnout (as this is a very D county) or a big Election Day turnout (the key to the GOP) — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) January 5, 2021

Republicans optimistic about Forsyth and Cherokee counties.

A few thing I'll be looking for in GA: Turnout in Forsyth County (Rs) and Clayton Clayton (Ds). I suspect the margins mirror November, but these are base rich voting centers. Cobb and Gwinnett margins against Nov. presidential numbers. % of Black voters compared to November. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 5, 2021

5:59 PM: On CNN, Stacey Abrams says Democrats are on the way to a “permanent Democratic majority” in Georgia, which she says is now firmly a “battleground state.”

Abrams also says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is “no hero” because he is not on the side of voters even though he is defending the election he ran last November.

5:55 PM:

The partisan divide in confidence in the Georgia elections in these @CNN early exits is staggering pic.twitter.com/UeUNdaXhP6 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 5, 2021

5:50 PM: Former President Barack Obama urging voters to stay in line:

Georgia voters—If you're in line before the polls close at 7 pm, stay there. You have the right to vote, no matter how long it takes. If you have questions, call the Georgia voter protection hotline at 1-888-730-5816. Let's bring this home. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 5, 2021

5:45 PM: Georgia exit poll: Coronavirus:

— 68% “very/somewhat worried” they or family member will contract Coronavirus/ 31% “not too/not all” worried.

— 54% have suffered “severe” or “moderate” financial hardship due to the Coronavirus / 44% have suffered “no financial hardship at all.”

5:40 PM: Early exit poll: Majority believe containing coronavirus more important than rebuilding economy.

@CNN exit: which is more important to do now? Contain coronavirus – 52%

Rebuild the economy – 42% pic.twitter.com/cE7ADNaQlB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 5, 2021

5:30 PM: Early exit polls: Low youth turnout.

CNN #GA exit polls: #runoff age different than general election… a bit older (not good for Dems). — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 5, 2021

Exit polls in Georgia coming through now pic.twitter.com/zLrN3uqiGI — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) January 5, 2021

CNN exit poll: 39% Republicans; 36% Democrats 25% Independents

Partisan breakdown of Georgia electorate via @CNN early exits: Was 38% R, 34% D, 28% I in November pic.twitter.com/jbU8fBTs1D — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 5, 2021

Trump urging Republicans to get out the vote:

Georgia Gov. Kemp and Vice President Pence urging Republicans to get out the vote and defend the majority:

The polls close in two hours. RT to help Get Out The Vote for @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate! #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 5, 2021

It’s Election Day in Georgia! Get out and VOTE to DEFEND THE MAJORITY! VOTE for @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler! #HoldTheLine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uulmKMYYKq — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 5, 2021

Abrams 2022:

2020 ends and 2022 begins:@staceyabrams has bought TV time in GA to ensure ballots are counted and cured after tonight Via a media buyer > pic.twitter.com/lErzUwLRyL — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 5, 2021

Loeffler and Perdue, in a joint statement, say the election will “very close.

Statement from Loeffler and Perdue teams at 3:30 reminding people to go vote pic.twitter.com/V45fSMLK0V — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) January 5, 2021

Early voting statistics:

GEORGIA, what we know: – Early voting: 3,093,375 votes have been cast per AP.

– Of those, 1,018,381 were mailed-in or electronically sent and 2,074,994 was early in-person. – Advance votes in Nov. were 4,011,822 w another million ppl voting Election Day. SO … 1/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 5, 2021

80% of Georgia's Nov. vote happened before Election day. Based on run-off early voting, if that holds, it would mean 773,343 votes likely in-person today. That's right around the *minimum* day-of turnout the GOP is hoping for, assuming that votes cast today favor them. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 5, 2021

Black Voters Matter group trying to turn out Dem. voters:

We are out here in these streets! Strolling to the polls! Shoutout to @akasorority1908 being on the ground with us today! #LetsDoItAgain #BlackVotersMatter ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xchJNHpsDq — Black Voters Matter (@BlackVotersMtr) January 5, 2021

“Black Belt” areas could be more important:

On election night, the votes of Albany and the surrounding 'Black Belt' made a strong contribution to Pres. Elect Biden’s narrow win over Pres. Trump in Georgia. That area may prove to be even more pivotal in this week's Senate election. #gapol https://t.co/KKYAzAf3sD — GPB News (@gpbnews) January 3, 2021

COVID news in Georgia on runoff day.

Because there’s not enough else happening today in GA…@GaDPH announces the first confirmed Georgia case of the new more contagious COVID-19 strain pic.twitter.com/2EhVY09g1G — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) January 5, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden’s closing message to Georgians: Vote for Democrats to get $2,000.