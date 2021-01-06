Live Updates*** Congress Meets to Certify Electoral College Votes

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

2:30 PM:

The House and Senate chambers are now closed. Leaders were rushed out, apparently by security in the House. Press are locked down. Rep Dean Phillips yelled loudly, presumable at Republicans as they rushed out: "This is because you!" — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 6, 2021

2:17 PM: House is now in recess.

This is scary. Pence has left the Capitol, presumably for security reasons. A Capitol police officer just called on the press gallery to lock the doors. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 6, 2021

2:15 PM: On the House floor, Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) wonders why Arizona Reps. objecting November’s presidential election did not question their own election results.

2:07 PM: On the House floor, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) claims the slates of electors in certain states are “invalid on their face.”And that’s why he has to object.

Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People's House. Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

US Capitol Police have 2,300 employees. They answer to Congress…… not the President — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 6, 2021

2:06 PM:

The Capitol is on lockdown amid a tense situation with demonstrators outside the building, according to Capitol cops. @tedbarrettcnn tried to leave the building and couldn’t because cops said the building is on lockdown. People are being ordered to stay inside their offices — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2021

2:02 PM: On the Senate floor, Sen. Toomey (R-PA) says the objectors are asking Congress to federalize elections and have Congress select the president instead of the American people. He says there is no such authority under the Constitution because it assigns to the states the right to conduct elections. Toomey says there were two competing slates of electors that led to the Hayes-Tilden Compromise, and that’s not the case today.

Pat Toomey is ripping Cruz’s “commission” idea apart point by point. Twisting the dagger, he says: “Really??” — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) January 6, 2021

Sen. Toomey (R-PA) asks, rhetorically: "Why are the objectors objecting only to swing states president Trump lost? Why not the ones he won?" — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 6, 2021

2:01 PM:

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

1:59 PM:

Per the pool report: President Trump's motorcade just made it back to the White House despite him telling his supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them. — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 6, 2021

1:55 PM: Klobuchar says she appreciates McConnell’s and Schumer’s words. She rips Cruz’s “unfounded conspiracy theories” and says high-ranking officials in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security said 2020 was one of the most secure elections. Klobuchar says she did not see Cruz asking for an audit when new Members of Congress were sworn in over the weekend.

1:52 PM:

As expected, Colorado Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn signed the objection to Arizona's electoral votes. Republican Rep. Ken Buck did not. Democrats did not. #copolitics — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) January 6, 2021

1:51 PM: Cruz says we are gathered at a time when democracy is at a crisis. He says if Democrats all vote together, Biden will be certified as the next president. He asks Republicans to pause and think what it will say to those who believe Trump’s claims about election fraud if they don’t object. Cruz claims he is not arguing to set aside the results of the elections. Cruz asks for an electoral commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit.

.@chucktodd on Rep. Gosar and Sen. Cruz objecting to Arizona's Electoral Collage votes: "The most uncomfortable thing is to see people in that chamber giving a standing ovation to, essentially, thwarting democracy.”https://t.co/kmlztKX81q — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

Castro rips Cruz:

Ted Cruz is like Trump: he would watch democracy burn if he got to rule the ashes. He has embarrassed Texas and the entire nation. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021

1:50 PM:

Hearing that there is a bomb at the Capitol Hill Club. The offices at Cannon House Office Building facing the CHC are being evacuated. Buildings immediately around it are also being evacuated and cars being moved. — Ron Bonjean (@RonBonjean) January 6, 2021

We're being told the Cannon AND Madison buildings are being evacuated over a suspicious package. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 6, 2021

1:40 PM: Schumer says the purpose of the joint session is for the tellers and to receive the announcement of a vote that has been certified by every state and confirmed by courts many times over. He says this is a solemn and august occasion that is a formality. He says Congress is not endowed with the power to administer elections. He says by the end of the proceedings today, it will be confirmed that the American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He rips Republicans for undermining free and fair elections with no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He says they know they will lose these challenges and will embarrass themselves, their party, and their country. He says “this insurrection was fortunately discouraged by the leadership of the majority party,” but it was not quelled.

1:30 PM: In the Senate, McConnell says never has Congress debated whether Congress should overturn a presidential election. He says he has served 36 years in the Senate, and this will be the most important vote he has ever case. McConnell says Trump claims the election was stolen but nothing before them proves illegality on a massive scale that would have tipped the election. He says public doubt, incited without any evidence, is not enough for Congress to declare themselves the “national board of elections on steroids.”

I will vote to respect the American people’s decision and defend our system of government. My full remarks: pic.twitter.com/RSTjyjZmJq — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 6, 2021

McConnell says the courts have all spoken. He says the republic will be damaged forever if Congress overrules the courts. He says the election was “not unusually close” even compared to previous elections (1976, 2000, 2004). He warns of the nation going into a “death spiral” and the country never accepting any election ever again. McConnell says the Electoral College would cease to exist and many states would have no say at all in choosing a president. He says self-government requires a shared commitment to the truth and ground rules.

Wow. McConnell give unsubtle message to his GOP members: "I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing. I will vote to respect the people's decision and defend our system of government" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

McConnell also says the media that are outraged today spent four years aiding and abetting Dem. attacks as well after Trump’s 2016 election. McConnell warns of going down a “poisonous path” where only winners accept elections. He says protecting the Constitutional order requires respecting the limits of Congress’s power.

“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts on the states on this extraordinarily thin basis,” McConnell says.

Mitch McConnell: "Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would've tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence." pic.twitter.com/fAdJZ571Qs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

"We are debating a step that has never been taken in our history…whether we should overrule the voters…This will be the most important vote i have ever cast." says @senatemajldr — Sara Just (@sarajust) January 6, 2021

1:28 PM: Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) says if Congress selects presidents, there would be no need for the Electoral College.

1:22 PM: In the House, Scalise says he objects to a number of states that he says did not properly follow election procedures.

1:20 PM: Pelosi says a Representative has five minutes to speak to the objection but cannot speak more than once. Debate is limited to two hours.

1:15 PM: Pence says the House and Senate will debate in their separate chambers and report back in two hours.

1:11 PM: Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Rep. Gosar (R-AZ), on behalf of himself and 60 of his colleagues, objects to applause from Republicans. Sen. Cruz signs on to the objection.

I rise to ask that the Vice President, @Mike_Pence remand the electors back to Arizona pending a full forensic audit of the Maricopa County tabulations. pic.twitter.com/Jx3saEzmJI — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 6, 2021

Rep. Gosar @RepGosar and Sen. Cruz @tedcruz have objected to the certification of the electoral count from the state of Arizona — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) January 6, 2021

1:10 PM: ALASKA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:09 PM: ALABAMA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:05 PM: Pelosi gavels in the session after going over social distancing requirements. Pence, hearing an objection, says debate is not allowed during this join session.

1:00 PM: Vice President Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senators enter the House chamber.

The Electoral College votes in mahogany boxes have arrived in the chamber. pic.twitter.com/x58PF9VvrT — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 6, 2021

12:59 PM: Pence:

BREAKING: Pence will not try to block Biden's electors pic.twitter.com/rMyq3Wmgil — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

12:55 PM: Congress will meet in a joint session at 1 PM, as required by the Constitution, to certify the Electoral College votes.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi heads to the House for the joint session of Congress to count electoral votes for the next President and Vice President. pic.twitter.com/hIwkSl46x4 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 6, 2021

NEW via @JasJWright: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on Capitol Hill today to fulfill her duties in the Senate, per a Senate aide. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 6, 2021

A source close to the Vice President just told me of today's certification: "Mike Pence is not going to light the constitution or himself on fire for Donald Trump." — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 6, 2021

I would note that the President of the United States does have floor privileges. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 6, 2021

My statement on Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/7WHuawGPgG — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 6, 2021

Thom Tillis : "I will not oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes, and I will not embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents instead of having the American people duly elect them.” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 6, 2021

Many states didn't carry out elections according to the rules set by their legislatures, as the Constitution requires. We cannot turn a blind eye. I will vote in favor of objections to certification of electoral votes from states with serious questions about election integrity. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

I did not change my mind. The @KOCO reporter did not read the entire piece. If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I am still prepared to oppose some of the electors today. You can read it here: https://t.co/q8cEOkHltK — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying he won’t vote against certifying the election. “I took oath under God… does that still matter in this country?” pic.twitter.com/9nQEbt9Okl — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Mitt Romney: “It turns out that telling the voters that the election was rigged is not a great way to turn out your voters… President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 6, 2021