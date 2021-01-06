***Live Updates*** Congress Meets to Certify Electoral College Votes

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

All times Eastern.

2:30 PM:

2:17 PM: House is now in recess.

2:15 PM: On the House floor, Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) wonders why Arizona Reps. objecting November’s presidential election did not question their own election results.

2:07 PM: On the House floor, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) claims the slates of electors in certain states are “invalid on their face.”And that’s why he has to object.

2:06 PM:

2:02 PM: On the Senate floor, Sen. Toomey (R-PA) says the objectors are asking Congress to federalize elections and have Congress select the president instead of the American people. He says there is no such authority under the Constitution because it assigns to the states the right to conduct elections. Toomey says there were two competing slates of electors that led to the Hayes-Tilden Compromise, and that’s not the case today.

2:01 PM:

1:59 PM:

1:55 PM: Klobuchar says she appreciates McConnell’s and Schumer’s words. She rips Cruz’s “unfounded conspiracy theories” and says high-ranking officials in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security said 2020 was one of the most secure elections. Klobuchar says she did not see Cruz asking for an audit when new Members of Congress were sworn in over the weekend.

1:52 PM:

1:51 PM: Cruz says we are gathered at a time when democracy is at a crisis. He says if Democrats all vote together, Biden will be certified as the next president. He asks Republicans to pause and think what it will say to those who believe Trump’s claims about election fraud if they don’t object. Cruz claims he is not arguing to set aside the results of the elections. Cruz asks for an electoral commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit.

Castro rips Cruz:

1:50 PM:

1:40 PM: Schumer says the purpose of the joint session is for the tellers and to receive the announcement of a vote that has been certified by every state and confirmed by courts many times over. He says this is a solemn and august occasion that is a formality. He says Congress is not endowed with the power to administer elections. He says by the end of the proceedings today, it will be confirmed that the American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He rips Republicans for undermining free and fair elections with no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He says they know they will lose these challenges and will embarrass themselves, their party, and their country. He says “this insurrection was fortunately discouraged by the leadership of the majority party,” but it was not quelled.

1:30 PM: In the Senate, McConnell says never has Congress debated whether Congress should overturn a presidential election. He says he has served 36 years in the Senate, and this will be the most important vote he has ever case. McConnell says Trump claims the election was stolen but nothing before them proves illegality on a massive scale that would have tipped the election. He says public doubt, incited without any evidence, is not enough for Congress to declare themselves the “national board of elections on steroids.”

McConnell says the courts have all spoken. He says the republic will be damaged forever if Congress overrules the courts. He says the election was “not unusually close” even compared to previous elections (1976, 2000, 2004). He warns of the nation going into a “death spiral” and the country never accepting any election ever again. McConnell says the Electoral College would cease to exist and many states would have no say at all in choosing a president. He says self-government requires a shared commitment to the truth and ground rules.

 

 

McConnell also says the media that are outraged today spent four years aiding and abetting Dem. attacks as well after Trump’s 2016 election. McConnell warns of going down a “poisonous path” where only winners accept elections. He says protecting the Constitutional order requires respecting the limits of Congress’s power.

“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts on the states on this extraordinarily thin basis,” McConnell says. 

1:28 PM: Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) says if Congress selects presidents, there would be no need for the Electoral College.

1:22 PM: In the House, Scalise says he objects to a number of states that he says did not properly follow election procedures.

1:20 PM: Pelosi says a Representative has five minutes to speak to the objection but cannot speak more than once. Debate is limited to two hours.

1:15 PM: Pence says the House and Senate will debate in their separate chambers and report back in two hours.

1:11 PM: Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Rep. Gosar (R-AZ), on behalf of himself and 60 of his colleagues, objects to applause from Republicans. Sen. Cruz signs on to the objection.

1:10 PM: ALASKA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:09 PM: ALABAMA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:05 PM: Pelosi gavels in the session after going over social distancing requirements. Pence, hearing an objection, says debate is not allowed during this join session.

1:00 PM: Vice President Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senators enter the House chamber.

12:59 PM: Pence:

12:55 PM: Congress will meet in a joint session at 1 PM, as required by the Constitution, to certify the Electoral College votes.

 

