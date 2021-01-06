Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Violence and Mob Rule Is Wrong and Un-American’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP
Dr. Susan Berry

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by tweeting, “Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American.”

Paul warned those engaging in violence that their actions “will not bring about election reform.”

“Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation,” he continued. “Just stop it.”

President Donald Trump and many Republican leaders urged protesters to remain peaceful.

