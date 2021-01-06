Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Violence and Mob Rule Is Wrong and Un-American’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by tweeting, “Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American.”

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Paul warned those engaging in violence that their actions “will not bring about election reform.”

“Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation,” he continued. “Just stop it.”

President Donald Trump and many Republican leaders urged protesters to remain peaceful.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021