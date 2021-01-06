Watch Live: ‘Save America March’ Outside White House

The “Save America March” is taking place today at the Ellipsis at the White House—informally called “the President’s Lawn.” Gates opened at 7 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m.

A host of high-profile Trump supporters are expected to speak including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Amy Kremer, Rudy Giuliani, Katrina Pierson, Boris Epshteyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Diamond and Silk, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Roger Stone, Benny Johnson, Scott Presler, Bernie Kerik, and Ali Alexander.

Trump is expected to speak at 11:00 a.m.

The rally is part of a two-day event that has brought people to the nation’s capitol to protest the vote expected today in Congress to confirm the electoral college tally, which would put Joe Biden in the White House.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com