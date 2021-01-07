FBI Asks for Help Identifying Capitol Hill Protesters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for information related to the violent activity at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” the agency said in a press release:

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol. Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.

Following the breach of the Capitol building Wednesday, a woman died and at least 52 were arrested, UPI reported.