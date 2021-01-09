Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf: Capitol Riots Were ‘Traumatic’ for ‘All of Us’

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday addressed the U.S. Capitol riots during a press conference about the coronavirus, saying the “assault” on the Capitol was “traumatic.”

“The assault on the United States Capitol was traumatic for all of us, all Americans,” Wolf told reporters. “And to all of those who played a part in inciting that violent attempted coup – it’s nothing less than that – should be ashamed.”

Wolf also denied claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania, saying Pennsylvania and every other state had a secure and fair election. He added that there is no evidence of fraud or illegal activity and denounced the Republican lawmakers who contested the Electoral College votes.

“For months, many Republican politicians have willfully and purposefully spread conspiracy theories and disinformation – not misinformation – disinformation, all of which undermine our democracy,” Wolf said. “

They lied to their constituents, they misled the public about the safety and security of our electoral process, and this behavior is absolutely unacceptable and it has to stop. All politicians have a responsibility to all Americans to stand up and to tell the truth,” he added.

Thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday to protest the 2020 election results.

At least five people were killed, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, NBC Washington reported.

The FBI is currently looking for information about the violent acts that took place at the Capitol building.