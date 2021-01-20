Biden White House Website Updates to Include Preferred ‘Pronouns’ on Contact Page

Penny Starr

The White House website has been overhauled and the Biden administration is already making its embrace of the transgender ideology clear, including a new line inserted into the contact page.

While Donald J. Trump was president the usual contact form was posted: Select Topic, Prefix, First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Suffix, Email, Phone Number, Address, and a comment space.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president just minutes before noon on Wednesday a new line has been added asking for pronoun preferences — “she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share.”

The LGBT organization GLAAD, which has played a large role for decades in promoting the gender fluid ideology, tweeted about the change on social media.

