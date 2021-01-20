The White House website has been overhauled and the Biden administration is already making its embrace of the transgender ideology clear, including a new line inserted into the contact page.

While Donald J. Trump was president the usual contact form was posted: Select Topic, Prefix, First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Suffix, Email, Phone Number, Address, and a comment space.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president just minutes before noon on Wednesday a new line has been added asking for pronoun preferences — “she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share.”

The LGBT organization GLAAD, which has played a large role for decades in promoting the gender fluid ideology, tweeted about the change on social media.

The @WhiteHouse website contact form now asks for your pronouns. pic.twitter.com/W5S36efo1d — GLAAD (@glaad) January 20, 2021

