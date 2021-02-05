A judge ruled Friday that former Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) defeated Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) in the race for New York’s 22nd District.

A judge declared Tenney the winner; however, Brindisi promised to appeal to the state court, or even contest the election at the House of Representatives.

If the judge’s ruling stands, it would represent a significant victory for House Republicans, as the House Democrat majority would shrink to nine.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Tom Emmer (R-MN) said in a statement Friday:

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) President Dan Conston said in a statement Friday, “Claudia Tenney is the fighter Upstate New York needs, and I congratulate her on winning this election,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “This seat was a top offensive priority for CLF, and we are proud of the role we played in helping to win this race.”

Tenney managed to reclaim her seat in New York’s 22nd district after she narrowly lost to Brindisi during the 2018 midterm elections. She lost by 1.8 percent.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in a statement Friday:

Congratulations to my friend @claudiatenney for her victory. Our 18th #EPAC candidate win of the cycle! The year of the Republican Woman! All the legal votes have been counted. The Democrats desperate antics have failed! It’s been over two months. It’s time to #CertifyClaudia https://t.co/shlZytF0ve — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 4, 2021

Brindisi said in a statement on Friday, “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count. I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

