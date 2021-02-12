Former First Lady Melania Trump Launches New Office at Mar-a-Lago

Former first lady Melania Trump has used her Twitter account to launch a new office at her home at her Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The move comes after she has been criticized in the media for spending all of her time in the spa at the luxury resort since leaving the White House.

“Mrs Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates,” her Twitter account said.

The Independent reported on the development:

The new Twitter account comes after reporting alleges that Ms Trump is spending a lot of time in the spa and that she was annoyed at the attention received by her successor Jill Biden. “She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again), and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day,” a source close to Ms Trump told CNN. The former First Lady’s schedule is “pretty much the same as it was before (she was First Lady) or even when she would come down during vacations,” a source told CNN about Ms Trump’s activities at Mar-a-Lago.

It was also reported in January that Melania Trump would be establishing a post-White House office to continue her “Be Best” campaign established while she was in the White House aimed at helping children’s health and stopping bullying, among other goals.

“Be Best” focused on children’s health, stopping social media bullying, and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

The Independent noted that three of Melania Trump’s White House staffers will join her in her post-East Wing projects, including Hayley D’Antuono, former director of operations and trip supervisor, who is now her chief of staff.

Mary Casey Finzer, a former staff assistant in the East Wing, was hired for operations and administration for Mrs. Trump.

Marcia Kelly, who was an unpaid senior advisor to Melania Trump in the White House is also joining the post-presidency team, according to the Independent.

