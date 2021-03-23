According to an OnMessage Inc. poll, former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) leads the Republican Senate primary in a hypothetical match-up.

The survey found the former representative would start at the front of the Republican field. When the survey asked, “if the election were held today and the candidates were Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler, for whom would you vote?” 55 percent said Collins was their top choice, giving him a double-digit lead over Loeffler, with 36 percent of the vote.

The survey also asked about votes when the field was expanded by two more hypothetical candidates, including Herschel Walker, the former running back for the NFL and the University of Georgia, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, current representative of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Collins was still in the lead with 35 percent of support from Republicans in Georgia. Walker received 27 percent of support among survey respondents, Loeffler received 22 percent, and Greene received only seven percent. Eleven percent were undecided.

When asked about favorability, the former representative had a net favorability of 59. Former President Donald Trump received a net favorability of 83.

The OnMessage Inc. poll surveyed 600 likely Republican voters between March 14-15 over the phone. It carried a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

Loeffler was defeated by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the January Georgia runoff for the Senate.

In early March, Trump urged Walker to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia:

Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!

“OnMessage is not working for any of the candidates. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who chairs the National Senatorial Campaign Committee, is one of the firm’s top clients,” the Hill reported.