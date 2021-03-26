Kevin McCarthy Sets Trip to Iowa in Support of Mariannette Miller-Meeks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sets his sights on Iowa in support of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) as the Democrats try a partisan attempt to unseat her.

McCarthy is set to travel to Davenport, Iowa, supporting Iowa’s Second Congressional District congresswoman. The House Republican Leader will be using this attempt to rally support for Miller-Meeks with a day full of public events.

This is due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to use her power as Speaker to overturn a state-certified election. As reported by Breitbart News, the House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), is working on a partisan push to overturn Iowa’s state-certified Second Congressional District election.

There has been pressure mounted against the Democrats’ efforts to overturn the election. Multiple vulnerable Democrats have started to come out against the efforts in recent weeks, as well as many Republicans and party leaders. In addition, multiple editorial boards are coming out against the overturning of the election.

Pelosi was recently caught by Breitbart News flip-flopping on trying to overturn Iowa’s state-certified election.

In 2017, she was caught saying, “In our House, when someone gets elected, we seat them. We enfranchise their voters. Republican or Democratic.” She also emphasized, “We don’t say we have to wait for the paperwork. We hear the will of the people.”