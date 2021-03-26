Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was named to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Friday for being the only Republican who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

“The award was created by the family of the late president to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good, and is named after Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, ‘Profiles in Courage,'” NBC 5 reported.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum’s website said Romney’s “courageous stand was historic.”

“Senator Romney’s commitment to our Constitution makes him a worthy successor to the Senators who inspired my father to write Profiles in Courage,” former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy commented.

“He reminds us that our Democracy depends on the courage, conscience, and character of our elected officials,” she continued.

Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the award during a virtual ceremony in May.

In a tweet Friday morning, Romney said he was “humbled” by the recognition:

I’m humbled by the Kennedy family’s recognition today. But I see courage every week from my colleagues in the Senate, many of whom make tough decisions to do what they believe is right even though it may be politically unpopular. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 26, 2021

In February, hundreds signed an online petition criticizing Romney and state GOP leaders for not censuring the lawmaker over his vote to convict Trump, Breitbart News reported:

“Senator Willard Mitt Romney has failed, and continues to fail, to represent the average conservative Utah Republican voter,” the petition states, declaring that the Utah senator has “misrepresented himself as a Republican” and concluding that he has “prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform.” The petition brought up Romney’s past conduct, identifying him as the only GOP senator to join Democrats in voting to convict Trump on one of the articles of impeachment during the Democrats’ failed impeachment attempt last year. It also criticized Romney for supporting the continuation of the “unconstitutional” impeachment trial of Trump by voting to allow witnesses.

However, Romney has since said he is “pretty sure” former President Trump would be the GOP presidential nominee if he chose to run again in 2024, according to Breitbart News.

“I think he’d win the nomination if he runs,” Romney commented, adding, “I mean, a lot can happen between now and 2024.”