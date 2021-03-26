White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that President Joe Biden rejects Republican claims the House is undermining a “legitimate democratic process” to overturn the Iowa 2nd Congressional District election.

Psaki, when reporters asked Friday what the Biden Administration’s response was to the Republican Senators who claim the House sought to “undermine a legitimate democratic process” by overturning the Congressional election that saw Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) claim victory.

“The process is [sic] outlined by the House of Representatives is what’s being followed here to ensure that every vote is counted. So no, he wouldn’t agree with that,” Psaki responded.

The letter the reporter referred to came from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), which they sent as a warning to trade associations, firms, and businesses that withheld campaign donations. The senators wrote the Democrats were attempting to “undermine a legitimate democratic process,” and should be held accountable:

[House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi started the process to take the election away from the people of Iowa to allow the House of Representatives to vote on a party-line basis on who should fill the seat. This effort to overturn a free, fair, and certified election is an unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process. The people — not politicians — are responsible for electing their representatives. Our democracy depends on this. We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states’ electoral votes, and publicly condemn the actions of the Democrats who are seeking to overturn the state-certified election of Representative Miller-Meeks. If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled.

Breitbart News previously reported on Pelosi’s efforts to overturn the results of the race.

She was recently caught flip-flopping on the matter after previously saying, “we seat them” when elected.